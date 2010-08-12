Kate Anderson

Pixel Nourish v2

Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson
  • Save
Pixel Nourish v2 green web design work in progress museo
Download color palette

My first shot :D Thanks to Rainerbird for drafting me :)

I've been unhappy with my current website design, so I have been experimenting with new styles and layouts to redo it.

Just looking for some feedback - two things I've changed is made the font size of the nav item (portfolio) 18px instead of the displayed 24px, and the body text colour to white (was unsure how it became that weird orange :) )

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson

More by Kate Anderson

View profile
    • Like