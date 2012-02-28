Steve DeCusatis

Phila. Penna.

Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis
  • Save
Phila. Penna. phila penna type lettering letter hand drawn
Download color palette

A type sample from Ken Barber's Lettering Workshop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis

More by Steve DeCusatis

View profile
    • Like