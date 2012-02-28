Breno Bitencourt

Emanuelle Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Emanuelle Logo emanuelle e s negative space nutrition fruit purple leaf food script seed logo mark nutricionista monogram vegetable
Download color palette

Adding some type and colors, looking good? Need some refines, I guess. :)

Esdribbble still
Rebound of
E/S Nutrition Logo/Mark
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like