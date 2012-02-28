jeffrubow

Gone Camping: More Campers

jeffrubow
jeffrubow
  • Save
Gone Camping: More Campers illustration vector gone camping wendy lp
Download color palette

Here are some more campers for my "Gone Camping" series of illustrations. I've never actually used any of these styles of campers.

For me, camping means a tent and a sleeping bag.

The font is Wendy LP. One of my favorites.

E02f4350f855b533a7e07a3202fd6423
Rebound of
Gone Camping
By jeffrubow
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
jeffrubow
jeffrubow

More by jeffrubow

View profile
    • Like