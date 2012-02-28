Jake Gross

Jake Gross
Jake Gross
Cardfront
Cover design for our business cards at http://projectarti.com/. We measure your biometric data, and create a piece of art unique to you.

(tilt your screen for a surprise, it will be UV mapped)

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jake Gross
Jake Gross

