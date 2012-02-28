Wendy Lee Oldfield

Cat & Dylan - Wedding Invitation

Wendy Lee Oldfield
Wendy Lee Oldfield
  • Save
Cat & Dylan - Wedding Invitation wedding website texture paper grunge romantic modern tape wood cherry
Download color palette

Section of a wooden wedding invitation I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Wendy Lee Oldfield
Wendy Lee Oldfield
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Wendy Lee Oldfield

View profile
    • Like