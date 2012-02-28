Javier López

2d light engine - Animated

2d light engine - Animated 2d gamedev photoshop tiles game engine
Playing with a 2d light engine. Light "propagates" inside the cavern after carving blocks.

Inspired, of course, by Minecraft, Terraria and Fez :)

Using IndieLib 2d engine: http://www.indielib.com/wiki/index.php?title=IndieLib_FAQ

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
