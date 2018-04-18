Isaac N.C.

Blog Layout & Transitions - My Portfolio

Blog Layout & Transitions - My Portfolio night dark animation parallax navigation layout split article blog
Squashing some bugs still, but my site is finished and LIVE! 🤘😝🤘

This is not just a design, this is a screen recording of the actual site in code. If you don't believe me or want to experience it check it out: https://www.isaacnc.com/blog

I'm really excited about this and feel it's some of the best results I've achieved, so if you enjoy it please share it around 🙏

Posted on Apr 18, 2018
