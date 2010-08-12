Trevor Gerzen

Prevue Portfolio Slide After Photoshop Color Management

Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen
  • Save
Prevue Portfolio Slide After Photoshop Color Management photoshop color management minor change
Download color palette

I realized that I hadn't corrected Photoshop's color management settings when I went to save for web and noticed the color was **drab** as all heck. So, not a big difference but I thought I'd rebound it and see what happens

D6109e782aaa86ede8d97c1108c3499c
Rebound of
Portfolio Slide Comp
By Trevor Gerzen
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen

More by Trevor Gerzen

View profile
    • Like