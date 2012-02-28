Jimmy Poopuu

New icon for Green Kitchen

Jimmy Poopuu
Jimmy Poopuu
  • Save
New icon for Green Kitchen green kitchen icon app vegetarian ios ipad iphone veggie
Download color palette

Redid the icon for Green Kitchen for the upcoming release of the iPhone app. I wanted to achive something more simple and direct than then the previous one. I also wanted the heart to pop and look more three dimensional then before.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jimmy Poopuu
Jimmy Poopuu

More by Jimmy Poopuu

View profile
    • Like