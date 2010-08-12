Natalie Armendariz

Simple Mobile UI

Natalie Armendariz
Natalie Armendariz
  • Save
Simple Mobile UI mobile ui dark navy blue iphone
Download color palette

An exploration of a simplified, task-oriented mobile home screen.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Natalie Armendariz
Natalie Armendariz
Oh hi there!

More by Natalie Armendariz

View profile
    • Like