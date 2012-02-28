Awaken Design Company

Michaels Catering Website

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
Michaels Catering Website awaken company awaken design company awaken design awaken wordpress webdesign web design user interface textures navigation html5 html graphic design food design css3 css ui web website green yellow organic
Download color palette

Here is a website that we're currently designing and developing for a catering business. It's a bit out of the ordinary for us, especially in terms of color. We're still in the early design stages, so any input on color is more than accepted if you see something that you would do differently.

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like