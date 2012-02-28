Mc Baldassari

Nuit Blanche

illustration performance nuit blanche woman hair bird drawing
I was drawing with the EN MASSE collectif during the Nuit Blanche in Montreal. Check out this cool video and the final illustration here
Crédit photo : Luckyfish Productions

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
