Keith Sereby

Nixie Tube Final

Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby
  • Save
Nixie Tube Final 3d light vintage analog digit digital display electronics glass lamp realism render retro
Download color palette

This is the final shot. I'm much happier now.

C429684c76183406df535b7bd08aaaeb
Rebound of
Nixie Tube (rev B)
By Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby

More by Keith Sereby

View profile
    • Like