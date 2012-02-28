Dave Gates

Athlon Sports Monthly Ipad App - Launch Screen

Dave Gates
Dave Gates
  • Save
Athlon Sports Monthly Ipad App - Launch Screen athlon sports ipad launch screen magazine promotion
Download color palette

Here is a snippet of a simple launch screen I did today for our Monthly printed magazine insert that gets distributed heavily with our newspaper partners. The focus of this app is to give you some insight on what our monthly will cover basically.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Dave Gates
Dave Gates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dave Gates

View profile
    • Like