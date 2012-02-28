Seth Nieman

Add Multiple Items to Cart

Add Multiple Items to Cart
Imagine a page where you can select multiple items from a product page (e.g. a shirt and a pant) and bundle them together in a "package." Normally you would add each item individually to the cart, but this button tallies the number of selected products, gives a subtotal, and then adds it all to the cart at once.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
