Ephs Floor Hockey Team - 1

WIP on a new logo for this seasons YMCA floor hockey team. All teams this year are named after colleges, and our captained picked the Williams Ephs (mainly so he can tell opponents, "You just got Ephed!"). Their mascot is a purple cow. I've adapted it to be a bull - which seems a bit more menacing. Any suggestions are more than welcome. I'm happy with the progress, but I still think it needs some tweaking.

Might do an alternative "Cowbell" logo for the fun of it too. #weneedmorecowbell