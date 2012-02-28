Chris Skiles

Seattle Met Breakfast Feature Sample

seattle met magazine layout editorial design
Sample of the feature layout/design I did for the March issue of Seattle Met magazine. Feature was about top breakfast hot spots in Seattle. Photography by Oliva Brent.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
