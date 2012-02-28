Patswerk

Candyland

Candyland patswerk vector illustration whale green wallpaper
The company Kuvva (www.kuvva.com) asked us to provide them with some fresh wallpapers. Because we are extremely busy at the moment, we used some old designs. And we are now experimenting with the colors and crops.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Drawing happy faces for a living since 2008 •◡•
