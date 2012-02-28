Jordan Flaig

Y.4.Yeineken

Jordan Flaig
Jordan Flaig
  • Save
Y.4.Yeineken detail glow shine type face yeineken y grunge blue logo gfx
Download color palette

Messing around. Pleased with my outcome.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jordan Flaig
Jordan Flaig

More by Jordan Flaig

View profile
    • Like