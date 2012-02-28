Katrin Shapiro

Ganesha

Katrin Shapiro
Katrin Shapiro
  • Save
Ganesha clothes t-shirt tee yoga india ganesha character art illustration custom hand-drawing drawing
Download color palette

T-shirt illustration for a line of yoga clothes

7341806467ef06677821d03785477411
Rebound of
Ganesha
By Katrin Shapiro
Katrin Shapiro
Katrin Shapiro

More by Katrin Shapiro

View profile
    • Like