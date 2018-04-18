Dashboard - UX Flashcard

Happy Wednesday Dribbblers 😎

Here’s another rebound shot that’s taken from my earlier UX flashcard project’s dashboard. This dashboard product design is focusing more on its dark theme. I’ll try to upload and compare both light and dark theme versions of the dashboard; most likely in my next shot.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖