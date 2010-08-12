Christapher McElheney

Dinosaur Pattern V2

Dinosaur Pattern V2
Refining pattern. Will be printed on endpapers of hand-bound books.

Rebound of
Dinosaur Pattern V1
By Christapher McElheney
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
