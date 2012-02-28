Tyler Kelley

New logo layout for my portfolio

New logo layout for my portfolio minimal logo branding typography web design textured
Working on a tablet/mobile-centric site for my new portfolio. This is a ton of fun :)

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
