Collin Cummings

Foxon Park Food Truck

Collin Cummings
Collin Cummings
  • Save
Foxon Park Food Truck food truck foxon park branding
Download color palette

This was a mockup idea for a beverage food truck. Since Foxon Park is an east coast brand, it seemed appropriate for the food truck scene.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Collin Cummings
Collin Cummings

More by Collin Cummings

View profile
    • Like