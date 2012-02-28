John Kimball

Weightlifting Santa

John Kimball
John Kimball
  • Save
Weightlifting Santa traditional art cartoon
Download color palette

Weightlifting Santa was created for our 2011 family Christmas cards.

India inks w/ sable brush/digital color.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
John Kimball
John Kimball

More by John Kimball

View profile
    • Like