Sofía Boloña

Lobollipop

Sofía Boloña
Sofía Boloña
  • Save
Lobollipop illustration wolf animal vector lollipop black and white
Download color palette

Second b&w animal illustration, heres the whole thing with goodies available: http://society6.com/sofiabolonaholm/Lobollipop_Print

And here's the Behance project with the hand made drawing too: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Lobollipop-B-W/3213033

Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Sofía Boloña
Sofía Boloña

More by Sofía Boloña

View profile
    • Like