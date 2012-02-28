Andrew G C Smith

Yer' maps a bit creased pal

Andrew G C Smith
Andrew G C Smith
  • Save
Yer' maps a bit creased pal maps ui web website
Download color palette

I've been working on a few things in photoshop today and am very pleased with the creased effects on this map.

I managed to create the effect pretty quickly using a variation of different basic shapes and layer styles.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Andrew G C Smith
Andrew G C Smith

More by Andrew G C Smith

View profile
    • Like