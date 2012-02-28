Andrew Colclough

Axe

Axe tileset axe gimli dwarfen rouge-like game illustration
One of the full size item paints next to a scaled and touched-up game 32x32 sized tile.

As a side note: Axes are undeniably awesome weapons.

Rebound of
Weapon 13
By Tim Boelaars
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
