Hannah Luree

Happy Valentine's Day

Hannah Luree
Hannah Luree
  • Save
Happy Valentine's Day illustration hannah luree
Download color palette

My work took notice of my cartoons, and asked me to make some signs to hang up in the floral department at the grocery store. They liked this one.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Hannah Luree
Hannah Luree

More by Hannah Luree

View profile
    • Like