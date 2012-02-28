Tomas Måsviken

BDGT concept

Tomas Måsviken
Tomas Måsviken
  • Save
BDGT concept texture
Download color palette

Just dreaming, playing around with a concept for a really awesome platform agnostic budget app.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Tomas Måsviken
Tomas Måsviken
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tomas Måsviken

View profile
    • Like