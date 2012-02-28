Marianne Masculino

Academy Awards Explorer

Marianne Masculino
Marianne Masculino
  • Save
Academy Awards Explorer interactive visualizer twitter infographic
Download color palette

Design for an interactive visualizer of the top categories for the 2012 Academy Awards.
View it here: http://tweetreach.com/academy-awards-twitter-explorer/#movie

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Marianne Masculino
Marianne Masculino

More by Marianne Masculino

View profile
    • Like