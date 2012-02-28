Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Re design

Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
  • Save
Re design web timeline bubbles round texture ui
Download color palette

Some website redesign I'm working on. Sorry about the pic, taken with my iphone...

Before everybody starts pointing at path, this is not it. The design just flew naturally to this because I wanted to have a "tiemeline" bar, and the bubbles came really naturally for the elements. The round avatar were chosen since the beggining of the redesign...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

More by Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

View profile
    • Like