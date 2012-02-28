Jack Hagley

Sugarcane Mower

Sugarcane Mower vector mower icon illustration industrial agricultural
Been doing some work for a large industrial company. I like the work because it gives me the chance to draw boys stuff: mowers, rigs, ships, etc. Although I can't really show what this is part of, this gives a nice flavour of what it's all about.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
