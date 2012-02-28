Phil Coffman

Element Happy Hour & Open House

We @Element are hosting a Happy Hour & Open House on Friday, March 9th from 5 – 7PM to help kick off the SXSW festivities!

If you're going to be in town then you really should stop by, meet the team, check out the office and enjoy a drink on us.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
