Amy Hood

Futek Robot B sketch

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
Futek Robot B sketch sketch robot drawing doodle
Download color palette

A rough sketch of the robot I am designing for a new poster for FUTEK. Going to be fun!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like