Words, Life, and Time

Words, Life, and Time
My first shot, yay! Thanks for the invite, and here's hoping that I can continue posting things that are Dribbble worthy :)

This is a small screenshot from one of my latest projects - a stop motion animation entitled "Parallels between Words, Life, and Time". The full video (as well my write-up for it) can be found on my Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/36944373. Please enjoy!

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
