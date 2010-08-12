FIGHT FOR NET NEUTRALITY NOW! RIGHT NOW!

Morgan Allan Knutson

We're losing this fight people. As designers, the internet in it's current open state is vital to our well being. My buddy Andy Ross summed it up perfectly in his band's webby acceptance speech.

What to do? SIGN THIS PETITION IMMEDIATELY - IT TAKES 3 SECONDS.

http://www.alfranken.com/index.php/splash/netneutrality

These numbers are looking far too dainty and we need to change that RIGHT NOW!

EDIT: Here's the inspiration for this shot http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsQtfjXM-7Y

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
