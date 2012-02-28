SnailZilla | Dmitry

Igor & Professor

SnailZilla | Dmitry
SnailZilla | Dmitry
  • Save
Igor & Professor art character game
Download color palette

Game character. Made in 2011 for OSMO Games Factory.
http://itunes.apple.com/ru/app/yes-master!/id474700352?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
SnailZilla | Dmitry
SnailZilla | Dmitry

More by SnailZilla | Dmitry

View profile
    • Like