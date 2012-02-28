Sharon Brener

Web Update

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
  • Save
Web Update website personal typography redesign identity hand-coding
Download color palette

Refresh and reorg of the ol' website. Added (non-functioning, for now) tagging, refreshed type/CSS, and a number of new projects. Check 'er out.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like