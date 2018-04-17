olegelo

Space Guitarist

Space Guitarist
Yesterday, after passing through a musical instrument shop, someone in the store studied the guitar very seriously, as if the music was his space, so I made a space guitarist.

Posted on Apr 17, 2018
