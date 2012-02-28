Katie Sekelsky

Hockey Socks & Skates - Final

Katie Sekelsky
Katie Sekelsky
  • Save
Hockey Socks & Skates - Final hockey sports nhl poster print final handdrawn handlettering
Download color palette

My final, printed version of my hockey socks & skates project. Available for sale now on: http://thechairparade.bigcartel.com/product/nhl-socks-skates-poster (Sorry if linking to our store sites is a faux pax - I'm still pretty new to Dribbble!)

Pittsburgh trio fordribble
Rebound of
Pittsburgh Hockey Sock Trio
By Katie Sekelsky
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Katie Sekelsky
Katie Sekelsky

More by Katie Sekelsky

View profile
    • Like