Monica Aguinaga

NYC

Monica Aguinaga
Monica Aguinaga
  • Save
NYC nyc new york city
Download color palette

I took this picture the first time I went to NYC, 7 years ago. There's always something exciting to do, and I love the mix of cultures.

E506e575e3970ac471443072b825e7b6
Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Monica Aguinaga
Monica Aguinaga

More by Monica Aguinaga

View profile
    • Like