Renee Fernandez

Band of Loners - Quilt detail

Renee Fernandez
Renee Fernandez
  • Save
Band of Loners - Quilt detail quilt art friends
Download color palette

Pieces in this shot by Mason McPhee, Caleb Owen Everitt, @Erica Stivison, David Clark, and Kevin Trahan

Efb7ab0653b981cc03583992dc1f9cd0
Rebound of
Band of Loners - Quilt
By Renee Fernandez
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Renee Fernandez
Renee Fernandez

More by Renee Fernandez

View profile
    • Like