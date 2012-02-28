Jenna Marino

Business cards. Parts of each side.

Jenna Marino
Jenna Marino
  • Save
Business cards. Parts of each side. hanerino print business card brown green
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jenna Marino
Jenna Marino
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jenna Marino

View profile
    • Like