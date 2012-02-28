J. Collins

Rr

J. Collins
J. Collins
  • Save
Rr logo typography branding
Download color palette

Check out the full case study here. Thanks!

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Robert-Rea-Hair-Makeup/3205181

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
J. Collins
J. Collins

More by J. Collins

View profile
    • Like