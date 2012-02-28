Tim Boelaars

Weapon 13

Tim Boelaars
Tim Boelaars
Hire Me
  • Save
Weapon 13 illustration epicarmory arms of gimli
Download color palette

Weapon 13, the Arms of Gimli.
http://youtu.be/pxPGzj2L3n0?t=7s

Fd45aa017ddc5761061977f365fb1761
Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 12
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Tim Boelaars
Tim Boelaars
Illustrator in Amsterdam.
Hire Me

More by Tim Boelaars

View profile
    • Like