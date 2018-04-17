🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an exercise that I developed to blow off a little steam. The finished compositions show how the stages of a design process occasionally plays out in my day-to-day life. My first attempt to tell the story didn't work so well. It needed some refining. So, after some time away from it, I decided to give it another go.