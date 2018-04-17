Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This is an exercise that I developed to blow off a little steam. The finished compositions show how the stages of a design process occasionally plays out in my day-to-day life. My first attempt to tell the story didn't work so well. It needed some refining. So, after some time away from it, I decided to give it another go.

Posted on Apr 17, 2018
