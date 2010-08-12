Jeremy Girard

More Cran Central

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
More Cran Central logo red illustration
Download color palette

Another shot of my 'Cran Central Station' logo. See my previous shot for details on this work if you are interested.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like