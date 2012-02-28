Marta Dinis

Shield Lock

Marta Dinis
Marta Dinis
  • Save
Shield Lock shield lock gold security key hole wtf
Download color palette

Some kind of merge between a shield and a locker... Hmmm... Thinks it needs more straight lines in the shield shape...to convey securtiy and protection...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Marta Dinis
Marta Dinis

More by Marta Dinis

View profile
    • Like